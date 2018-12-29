A Korean fishermen trying his luck while his companions look on. Circa 1900s.



By Robert Neff



In winters past, the Han River used to freeze solid and provided the residents of Seoul with fish for their dinners and ice for the summer. One of the earliest Western visitors to write about the Han River ice fishing was Percival Lowell, an American who spent the winter of 1883-84 in Seoul.



One cold, blustery day, he and some of his Korean companions went out on the river to watch the ice fishermen at work.



"The ice was covered with bands of fishermen, most of them in motion, each man armed with an implement for cutting holes, and each dragging a sled. This they sat down upon while they waited for bites. The contrivance was also designed undoubtedly to carry home the fish they might catch. While I watched them, they caught nothing. But this was ill luck, for from these fisheries are supplied the large quantities of fish which are daily eaten in the capital. From the numbers engaged in the pursuit, I should judge that it was the principal occupation of the villages which crowd the banks of this part of the Han River."





The frozen river and several ice fishermen. Circa 1900s.



Not all fishermen were content to just wait:



"Underneath the ice is stretched a net. Then at intervals upon its surface are dug holes through the crust, and down these are let strings with bare hooks fastened to their ends. The fishers then start some distance behind the spot where the net is hung, with the series of holes between them and it, and begin to make a terrific a noise upon the surface of the ice as they are capable of producing, gradually, as they do so, approaching the net. The terrified fish make off as fast as they can, but are unable to escape because of the net, and in their bewildered condition are caught upon the hooks as they rush heedlessly past. The hooks are formed of three barbs at right angles to one another."



The snagged fish, probably carp, were then placed on the little sleds and taken home or sold in one of the small markets. Although the river, at least within Seoul, rarely freezes over, one can still find the occasional intrepid fisherman, often with a bottle of soju to stave off the cold, braving the elements in his attempt to bring home a whopper.





Ice fishermen and their gear. Circa 1900s.