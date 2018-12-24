





Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo Garcia speaks during a press conference at the Colombian Embassy in Korea on Dec. 18. / Yonhap



By Yi Whan-woo



Colombia has expanded its relations with Korea since it joined the 1950-53 Korean War as the only Latin American country. The bilateral relations were elevated to a strategic cooperative partnership in 2011 while the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), the first between Colombia and an Asian country, took effect in 2016.

The two sides seek to enhance their friendship next year, as they consider new Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez's possible state visit to Seoul in the second half of the year.

Formerly a senator, Duque has not visited any other Asian countries since he was inaugurated in August.

"The two countries are positively and actively considering President Duque's Korea visit next year to deepen their ties," Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo Garcia said through a translator at a press conference in Seoul on Dec. 18. "His visit is expected to be second half of 2019."

Trujillo's visit was his first to Korea as minister. Korea was the first destination in his three-nation East Asia trip, including China and Japan.

Speaking at the Colombian Embassy in Korea, the minister gave a briefing on the outcome of his visit from Dec. 15 to 18.

He discussed ways to bolster diplomatic, political and economic cooperation with relevant officials and entrepreneurs, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.

Trujillo said he and Kang had "a fruitful exchange" on how they could capitalize on the potential of FTA, such as cooperating on Colombian infrastructure projects and improving the quarantine process in Korea for Colombian agricultural products.

Regarding security on the Korean Peninsula, Trujillo said he "expressed the Colombian government's support for the dialogue between the two Koreas."

He also visited the Demilitarized Zone to "to witness the progress achieved in a short period of time."

Trujillo separately met Minister Cho and agreed to continue working on technical cooperation between the Colombian Agency for Reintegration and the unification ministry.