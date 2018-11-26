



By Jung Da-min







Cheong Wa Dae has released photos of the first couple of Korea with six puppies of Pungsan dogs, a gift from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.







"Featured in the photo are puppies of 'Gomi' and they were born on Nov. 9," the presidential office said Sunday afternoon on its Twitter account. "The mother dog and six puppies are all well."







On Nov. 12, President Moon Jae-in said on his Tiwtter account that three puppies were female and the other three were male.







In September, North Korean leader Kim presented Moon with two Pungsan dogs to mark the leaders' meeting in Pyongyang.







The female is named Gomi and the male Songgang. Gomi was born in March 2017 and Songgang, in November 2017.





