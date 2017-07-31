By Kim Hyo-jin



North Korea is likely to conduct its sixth nuclear test as well as an additional intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, the Ministry of National Defense said Monday.



"There is a possibility North Korea will test its nuclear warhead and missile capabilities through a nuclear test with more explosive power," the defense ministry said in a report to the National Assembly. "North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site is always ready to conduct a nuclear test at any time."



The prospect came during an emergency meeting of the Assembly's National Defense Committee, convened following North Korea's alleged second ICBM test late Friday night.



Defense Minister Song Young-moo said South Korea and the U.S. are discussing the temporary deployment of four additional launchers of a U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system here following President Moon Jae-in's recent order for it during a National Security Council (NSC) meeting.



Despite the order, the government said the final decision of the full deployment would be made after completing the environmental impact study of the deployment site. It soon brought strong backlash from opposition parties, which claimed the government should consider "immediate and complete" deployment amid deepened security concerns.



"A temporary deployment means the government is determined to secure procedural legitimacy, and its final decision would be made according to the results of the environmental assessment," Song said.



"If citizens are concerned (about deployment of the THAAD system), it can be withdrawn."



But the minister expressed his personal belief in the safety of the anti-missile system, dismissing possible health risks associated with the electromagnetic waves emitted by the radar.



"I, as a person who engaged in a project involving Aegis-equipped destroyers, don't see a big problem with the electromagnetic waves."



Song added he was the one who proposed the full deployment of the launchers during the NSC meeting and the President went ahead with the temporary deployment.



The THAAD battery is comprised of six launchers but only two were installed and in operation, with the additional four having been kept at a U.S. military base here.



Song said it is "too early to say" that Pyongyang has secured re-entry capabilities for its ICBM program. Pyongyang has claimed it successfully verified the atmospheric re-entry of the warhead loaded on the test-launched missile since the previous test July 4.



The minister also said South Korea detected signs of a possible ICBM test Thursday, a day before the launch.



Despite the continuous provocations, Song said the country would keep a two-track policy in dealing with the North, seeking dialogue and imposing sanctions at the same time.



"We will still urge the North to engage in talks," he said. "A two-track approach is still valid."



