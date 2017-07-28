By Jung Min-ho



The National Assembly is expected to introduce a stronger law soon against using concealed cameras to take photos or record videos of others.



Lawmakers will decide whether to pass a bill requiring chemical castration for convicted sex offenders who spy on others using hidden cameras against their knowledge or will.



The bill was proposed last week as part of an effort to fight such crimes, which have increased rapidly in recent years.



Currently, chemical castration can be applied only to those who are found guilty of sexually assaulting minors under 16.



If the bill gets through, those who are convicted of rape, attempted rape and "peeping Toms" will also be subject to the punishment if there is a considerable risk for recidivism.



Chemical castration involves administering medication ― either via injection or tablets ― to reduce libido and the ability to have an erection. Its effects last as long as a person takes the medication.



According to the National Police Agency, the number of sex crimes involving hidden cameras last year was 5,185, jumping from 1,523 in 2011. They account for more than 20 percent of all sex crimes.



Surveillance technology has become widely available, thanks to the growth of the internet and mobile phones. Meanwhile, more people have fallen victim to invasion of privacy as images and videos of them naked have been leaked online. Once out, it is almost impossible to get rid of the files completely.



To curb this disturbing trend, there have been debates on whether such criminals should be chemically castrated. Some oppose the method, citing the high cost of medication and human rights issues.











