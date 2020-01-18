



Four South Korean trekkers have gone missing after an avalanche hit the circuit trekking route of Annapurna in Nepal, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.







The incident took place at an altitude of 3,230 meters around 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday, according to the ministry.







Five other South Korean members of the crew took shelter at a nearly lodge after the four trekkers, along with two local guides in the advance team, lost contact. The five have now been transferred to a safe place, authorities said.







As of Saturday morning, Nepalese police were moving to the site of the incident on foot as inclement weather conditions were hampering helicopter rescue operations.







The missing trekkers ― two women in their 30s and 50s and two men in their 50s ― are teachers who were staying in Nepal for volunteer work.







The South Chungcheong Province Office of Education said a total of 11 teachers from 10 schools left South Korea on Monday to take part in the program that was scheduled to run until Jan. 25.







The other two teachers remained at their accommodations on the day of the hike due to health issues.







A South Korean emergency team comprised of officials from the foreign ministry and the education office, as well as the tourism agency, left for Nepal earlier in the day. Six members of the affected people's families accompanied the officials.







The South Korean mission in Nepal has requested active rescue operations in the area from the local authorities and vowed utmost efforts to provide necessary support to the families of the missing people, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

