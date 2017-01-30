Politics
Foreign Affairs
Embassy News
Defense Affairs
Foreign Communities
Investigations
Diseases & welfare
Labor & environment
Education
Seoul & provinces
Obituaries
Photo News
Policies
Finance
Photo News
Automotive
IT
Heavy industries
Light industries
Science
Game
Photo News
Books
Religions
Healthcare
Food
Fortune Telling
Hotel & Travel
Fashion
Korean traditions
Photo News
Football
Baseball
Golf
Other Sports
Photo News
Editorial
Columnists
Reporter's Notebook
Guest Column
Thoughts of the Times
Letter to the Editor
Times Forum
Cartoon
Today in History
SCMP
Asia Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Photo News
Country Report
Today's Topic
PodCast
Time Forum
Market Place
Talk Box
Study Plaza
Mon, January 30, 2017 | 09:52
Forgot password?
|
Register
|
Subscription
구독신청
|
PDF
|
Site map
ENGLISH
l
KOREAN
/
Sports>
2014 Sochi Olympics>
2014 Sochi Olympics
Apologize to Sotnikova?
A petition is lodged on the Internet calling for official apology to the figure skater gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova. She has been suffe...
2014-02-26 20:18
2 Russian Olympians face online bashing
Two Russian Olympians have been targeted for online bashing by Korean netizens. One is Adelina Sotnikova, who won a gold medal in women’s ...
2014-02-25 16:24
It's now about PyeongChang
While they inherit the world's attention, officials at the Gangwon Province ski resort will undoubtedly keep a close eye on what happens i...
2014-02-24 18:38
Kim Yu-na had private meeting with IOC President Bach
A bout of uproar against the “biased” judging that “robbed” gold medal from figure favorite Kim Yu-na in women’s single program garnered m...
2014-02-24 17:24
Sochi Winter Olympics draws to conclusion with host on top
The 2014 Winter Olympic Games in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi drew to a conclusion on Sunday, as the host Russia rediscovered its do...
2014-02-24 01:42
S. Korea falls short of goal despite adding speed skating medal
South Korea on Saturday added what should be its final medal at the Sochi Winter Olympics, the silver in the men's team pursuit in speed s...
2014-02-23 09:45
S. Korea wins silver in men's team pursuit speed skating
South Korea grabbed silver in the men's team pursuit speed skating event at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday.
2014-02-23 00:21
S. Korean women win gold, bronze in short track
South Korean short tracker Park Seung-hi captured the gold medal and teammate Shim Suk-hee grabbed the bronze in the women's 1,000 meters ...
2014-02-22 03:10
S. Korea secures at least silver in men's team pursuit speed skating
South Korea on Friday secured at least the silver medal in the men's team pursuit speed skating event at the Sochi Winter Olympics. The me...
2014-02-22 00:57
This is really, really unfair!
Let's get to the question right off the bat: Was Kim Yu-na robbed of the figure skating gold medal at the Sochi Olympics Friday? Was the b...
1 mil. sign on petition for Yu-na
2014-02-21 18:23
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photo News
Leading opposition presidential hopeful Moon Jae-in, ...
College seniors, who were selected to participate&nbs...
People’s Party new leader Rep. Park Jie-won, ri...
1. Denmark wary of extradition of Choi Soon-sil's daughter
2. Trump's refugee ban sparks chaos, panic, anger worldwide
3. Feng shui master warns Trump's 'nightmare' will start in September
4. Daily users of 'Pokemon Go' reach 4.2 million in S. Korea: survey
5. Why do Asians have bigger brains than Europeans or Africans?
6. N. Korea restarts plutonium-producing reactor: watchdog
7. S. Korea's acting president to talk with Trump
|
About Times
|
Times History
|
Privacy Statement (개인정보 취급방침)
|
Contents Distribution
|
Media Kit
|
Contact Us
|
Location
|
Ombudsman
|
NIETimes