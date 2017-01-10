 
Tue, January 10, 2017 | 06:16
 
Apologize to Sotnikova?  

A petition is lodged on the Internet calling for official apology to the figure skater gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova. She has been suffe...
2014-02-26 20:18
 

2 Russian Olympians face online bashing

Two Russian Olympians have been targeted for online bashing by Korean netizens. One is Adelina Sotnikova, who won a gold medal in women’s ...
2014-02-25 16:24
 

It's now about PyeongChang

While they inherit the world's attention, officials at the Gangwon Province ski resort will undoubtedly keep a close eye on what happens i...
2014-02-24 18:38
 

Kim Yu-na had private meeting with IOC President Bach  

A bout of uproar against the “biased” judging that “robbed” gold medal from figure favorite Kim Yu-na in women’s single program garnered m...
2014-02-24 17:24
 

Sochi Winter Olympics draws to conclusion with host on top  

The 2014 Winter Olympic Games in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi drew to a conclusion on Sunday, as the host Russia rediscovered its do...
2014-02-24 01:42
 

S. Korea falls short of goal despite adding speed skating medal  

South Korea on Saturday added what should be its final medal at the Sochi Winter Olympics, the silver in the men's team pursuit in speed s...
2014-02-23 09:45
 

S. Korea wins silver in men's team pursuit speed skating  

South Korea grabbed silver in the men's team pursuit speed skating event at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday.
2014-02-23 00:21
 

S. Korean women win gold, bronze in short track  

South Korean short tracker Park Seung-hi captured the gold medal and teammate Shim Suk-hee grabbed the bronze in the women's 1,000 meters ...
2014-02-22 03:10
 

S. Korea secures at least silver in men's team pursuit speed skating  

South Korea on Friday secured at least the silver medal in the men's team pursuit speed skating event at the Sochi Winter Olympics. The me...
2014-02-22 00:57
 

This is really, really unfair!  

Let's get to the question right off the bat: Was Kim Yu-na robbed of the figure skating gold medal at the Sochi Olympics Friday? Was the b...
2014-02-21 18:23
 
