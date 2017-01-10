Apologize to Sotnikova?  

1. Cold spell to rage throughout this week
2. Japan's top diplomats in Seoul to return home in protest of 'comfort women' statue
3. S. Korea to ease visa screening of foreign workers in manufacturing
4. Culture minister admits government 'blacklist' of artists
5. Myths about foreign crimes
6. US commando, S. Korean special forces to work together to kill Kim Jong-un in case of war
7. Buddhist monk in critical condition after setting himself on fire in anti-president rally
8. Brexit decision awaits Supreme Court ruling
9. 83% of five-year-olds receive private tutoring
-
10. 'Comfort woman' statue leaves Korean diplomacy with daunting challenges