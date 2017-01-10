 
Tue, January 10, 2017 | 06:17
 
World Cup

Are Korean stars wasting talent in England's second league?

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - August evenings can be chilly in Northern England. South Korea's international star Kim Bo-kyoung was well-wrapped as...
2014-08-10 16:08
 

Foreigner or Korean?

In Korea, the debate over whether the national soccer team coach should be Korean or foreign is held more regularly than it should be but ...
2014-08-04 16:36
 

Thanks, World Cup  

It has been World Cup month. Many set alarm clocks to wake them up in the middle of night to watch matches. For others, it became a mornin...
2014-07-14 17:18
 

Germany defeats Argentina for fourth World Cup title  

Germany won its fourth World Cup title, another one at the expense of Argentina, as Mario Gotze’s extra-time winner sank the resilient Sou...
2014-07-14 08:22
 

Nine memorable moments of World Cup so far

Here are nine of the most memorable moments so far of World Cup 2014. The tenth will feature a trophy held up either by Miroslav Klose or ...
2014-07-13 16:03
 

Dutch crush Brazil to secure third place  

Brazil suffered its first back-to-back defeats at home since 1940 as the Netherlands crushed the hosts 3-0 in Brasilia on Sunday (KST) to ...
2014-07-13 09:59
 

Argentina or Germany?

After defeating the Netherlands in the second semifinal of the 2014 World Cup, Argentina fans stayed behind in the Sao Paulo Stadium to ch...
2014-07-11 16:46
 

Hong takes blame  

National coaches often find themselves to be the first in line to take the blame when their teams perform poorly.
2014-07-10 20:24
 

Strikers required to contribute to defense

BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazilian football great Pele has referred to his country's defense as the greatest of all time. Brazil's defense, howe...
2014-07-10 18:15
 

Argentina beat Dutch in shootout to reach final  

The World Cup final is set: explosive Germany will be facing persistent Argentina on Monday (KST) in Rio de Janeiro. Hopefully, the game w...
2014-07-10 09:37
 
