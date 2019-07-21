Rapper Wiz Khalifa: "Chill out, I'm not racist. I love all races. I have Korean friends." Capture from Instagram (@wizkhalifa)



By Dong Sun-hwa



American rapper Wiz Khalifa will stage a Seoul gig on Sept. 7, about a year after his lyrics offended many Koreans.



Live Nation Korea announced Thursday that Khalifa and rappers Joey Bada$$ and Rejjie Snow would perform at KSPO DOME in Olympic Park in Seoul's Songpa District. The dome has 15,000 seating capacity.



Tickets are available from July 25 at Interpark. Price ranges from 99,000 won ($85) to 110,000 won.



In July 2018, Khalifa was in the hot seat over the lyrics of his song "Hot Now." The controversial line was, "Smoke got my eyes lookin' Korean."





Joey Bada$$, left, and Rejjie Snow will also perform in Seoul on Sept. 7. Capture from Instagram (@joeybadass, @rejjiesnow)