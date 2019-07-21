Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal arrives at Juventus J Medical for medical tests in Turin, Italy, on July 13. EPA-Yonhap



By Ko Dong-hwan



If world football icon Cristiano Ronaldo thought his upcoming match against Korean professional footballers was manageable, he now faces a game in the rain.



The forecast came after the exhibition match between the Italian Serie A's Juventus and K League All-Star team on July 26 was announced. The action takes place at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District at 8 p.m.



The Korean national meteorological agency says it will rain for 60 percent of the day.



Google's weather service forecasts 90 percent of precipitation, along with thunder and lightning.



The monsoon season started in Korea earlier this month. So far, the nation has had sporadic rain, concentrated over just a few hours. But rain is forecast for July 24 and 26 everywhere across the country except Jeju Island.



Northbound typhoon Danas hit the southern Korean Peninsula on July 20, bringing heavy rain to Jeju and Busan. The rain disappeared the next day morning before hitting the country's mainland.



Soccer fans said the forecast meant the Portuguese star "is bringing with him the god of downpour." The expression derives from a wordplay using Korean word for downpour, which is "howu." This is the same word Koreans use when calling Ronaldo ― "the god of howu," because he shouts "howu!" every time he celebrates a goal.



His actions have become his signature and something for international fans to mock.





