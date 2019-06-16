



By Lee Min-young







Is actor So Ji-sub preparing to marry soon?







Speculation has surfaced after reports the celebrity, 41, recently bought a luxury 300-square-meter villa in Seoul after inspecting it with his girlfriend.





According to local

outlets, So bought the villa in the gated residential community "Hannam The Hill" for 6.1 billion won ($5.14 million) in November.







The hero in "Something Happened In Bali" confirmed last month he had been dating TV show reporter Cho Eun-jung for more than a year. "It is too early to talk about marriage," he said then. But news of his house purchase has stirred speculation that their marriage is imminent.







So's agency has not commented.







If So moves to the house, he will become a neighbor of some of Korea's biggest stars, including BTS. Members of the K-pop sensation live together at Hannam The Hill, which also accommodates top actor Ahn Sung-ki, actress Han Hyo-joo and singer Lee Seung-chul.







Owner families of the nation's major conglomerates, such as Hyundai Motor, SK Group, Doosan and LG, also live in the community.

